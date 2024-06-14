Traditional authorities of Efutuakwa Council have summoned the Assin Central National Democratic Congress (NDC) members who invoked curses on the Electoral Commission (EC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary candidate, Godfred Nti Anewu.

The NDC had accused NPP of allegedly transporting people from Kasoa to transfer their vote to the Assin Central Constituency.

In the Efutuakwa Traditional Area (Assin Fosu), it is prohibited to invoke a curse, no matter how dire the situation.

The Council on Friday, fined the NDC GH¢10,000, 10 sheep and six boxes of schnapps.

The Constituency NDC Chairman, Baba Galba and the Women’s Organizer, Agartha Yawson led a delegation and have been directed to present the items by the close of today, June 14, 2024, for the necessary rituals to be performed to revoke the curse.

Additionally, they are to go to the Antoa and Assin Nyankomasi communities to perform the necessary rituals to reverse the curse.

This is because they mentioned the name of “Antoa” and the stool of Assin Nyankomasi (Aboabo) when the curse was invoked.

The Assin Fosu queen mother, Nana Afranse IV and Okumaneng Bafour Asare kyeahene II who represented the Efutuakwa Traditional Council said, the directive is to serve as a deterrent to others.

Nana Bafour Asare urged the politicians to unite for development instead of creating enmity among themselves.

