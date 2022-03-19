Cape Court Circuit ‘1’ has sentenced a 19-year-old Prophet to seven years imprisonment for defiling a 13-year-old girl JHS 1 pupil at Assin Breku in the Assin North District of the Central Region.

The convict, Gideon Adarkwa, who is a prophet at True Faith Church was convicted on his own plea when he appeared before the judge, Her Honour Mrs Dorinda Smith Arthur.

The Prosecutor, Chief Inspector Gilbert Ayongo, told the court that on Monday 14th February 2022 which was Valentine’s Day, the victim requested money from her mother to buy textbooks but when she could not afford it, the victim became offended and left home in her uniform to sit behind an uncompleted building near the convict’s house.

The convict after spotting the victim approached her and lured her into his bedroom and locked her inside.

He then went out for a while and returned later to use the window to enter the bedroom and forcibly had sexual intercourse with her.

After the act, the convict is said to have pushed the victim out of the room and thrown away her school bag.

The victim, who was limping and crying, informed her mother about the unfortunate incident.

A report was formerly made to the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit at Assin Fosu where the convict was subsequently arrested.

Meanwhile, ASP Kwabena Oduro Boateng, the Judicial Police Officer, who doubles as the MTTD commander for Assin Fosu, said the convict admitted in his caution statement after he was charged with defilement contrary to section 101(2) of the criminal offences Act 1960 (Act 29).

Again ASP Kwabena Oduro Boateng expressed worry about the increasing trend of defilement in the municipality.