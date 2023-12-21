Engineer, Kwabena Osei lead a team of Assembly members and young men who have in several ways benefited from Hon Kwadwo Baah Agyemang both in Ghana and the diaspora to picked nomination forms for him ahead of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary elections.

The Chief Executive of the Ghana Digital Centers Limited (GDCL) is seeking re-election as NPP parliamentary candidate having been successful in 2012.

Hon Baah Agyemang subsequently won the parliamentary elections in 2012 to represent Asante Akyem North in Parliament from 2012 to 2016.

Mr. Osei explained why they decided to pick the forms for the former MP.

“We are here in our numbers to pick the NPP nomination forms for a man who we can perfectly describe as a complete human being whose efforts has been to make our lives and that family members beautiful by offering us job opportunities and employment. I’m not here a line, I represent a number of people who in diverse ways have benefited from KBA. Some are in UK, USA, Canada, Australia, Japan and others are in the security services and all forms of employment opportunities” the former Assembly member stated.

On the humanitarian acts of the GDCL CEO when the team handed over the nomination forms to their favourite aspirant, Kwabena Osei said Hon Baah Agyemang had for over ten years secured scholarships for indigenes of Asante Akyem North to further their education in tertiary institutions both in Ghana and overseas.

He noted that, many youth who were idling about have been provided some employment avenues by Kwadwo Baah including enlisting them in the Navy, Army, Fire Service and the Police service.

Others, he disclosed have had training in digital skills through the efforts of the former MP.

The former Assembly member said the GDCL CEO has touched the lives of the people in Asante Akyem North and had embarked on several philanthropic works with the needy and those on admission at the hospitals.

“All of us standing here are testament of the kindness of Hon Baah Agyemang. I am now a Mechanical Engineer at Ghana Gas because of our brother gave that opportunity. We believe that, this man can do abundantly for our people when we grant him the opportunity to lead this constituency as MP”, Kwabena Osei stressed.

Appreciation

The nomination form was presented to Kwadwo Baah Agyemang at Afrisie where he went to commissioned a community center he built for the community.

Receiving the forms from the team, Hon Baah Agyemang thanked them for the confidence they had reposed in him.

He noted that, the singular act of purchasing the forms alone and ensuring that they submit same to him showed that he could count on their support.

Hon Baah Agyemang asked delegates in Asante Akyem North to vote massively for him so that he could use his influence to lobby for more projects into the constituency.

“I am humbled by your recollection of history of my generous act but i do them because people must be happy since that’s the only thing that gladdens my heart. I promise to work hard and win this parliamentary elections with the help of God and make Asante Akyem North great again”, Hon Baah Agyemang stated.