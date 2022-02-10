The Ministry of Roads and Highways and Korle Klottey Municipal Assembly (KoKMA), have commenced an asphaltic overlay within Osu township to improve the quality of road access in the municipality.

The project, which is being implemented through the Urban Roads Department, is in fulfillment of President Nana Akufo-Addo’s declaration of 2022 as the year of roads.

Messrs Queiroz Galvao Construcao of Brazil is the contractor assigned for the road construction in the Osu township.

The KoKMA Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Nii Adjei Tawiah, assured residents that the project when completed would not only facilitate easy movements of goods and services but will also bring development to the people.

“It will also help in enabling high accessibility and to connect to collector and arterial roads, especially within the Osu Kinka electoral area during peak hours of traffic,” he said.

Mr Tawiah, while taking his team and officials from the Department of Urban Roads round to give the contractor full possession of the site, indicated that he will be punctual on the site for supervision purposes.

“I will always be on the site to ensure that the right things are done in line with the scope and specifications of the contract,” he noted.

The Nii Kinka Dowuona street-260m, Kings street-120m, Rev. Retcher Hesses street-200m, Awusai Atso street-700m, Ajumako street-650m, Amantra street -500m, and Osu Asante blohum street-280m are some selected roads to be undertaken.

Other selected roads to be undertaken include Salem link-160m, Tsunmai street -220m, Nuumo Agbeti street-170m, Awula kpakpa street-300m, Abebrese street-950m, Wentum street-300m, and Joel sonne-300m.