In anticipation of the Te za 2022, the Asogli State Council has imposed a month-long ban on funerals within its jurisdiction.

Secretary to the Council, Stephen Tetteh issued the letter regarding the ban on 18th July 2022 to the public and well-meaning Ghanaians to take cognizance of the ban and act accordingly.

The ban is a customary activity that precedes the festival and this year’s ban takes effect from Sunday, August 7, 2022, to August 11, 2022.

This year’s festival promises to be one of a kind and mega one which has the people of Asogli State wistful, after the festival was halted for the past few years, primarily because of Covid restrictions.

The Paramount Chief HRM Togbe Afede XIV and his Chiefs appeal to all and sundry to co-operate with them by strictly observing the ban on funerals to ensure a peaceful and successful celebration.

