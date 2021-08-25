General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress, (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has slammed the Electoral Commission (EC) for directing the party to channel reform proposals to the Inter Party Advisory Committee (IPAC).

According to him, the EC’s posture was amusing because IPAC was the same body that the EC has routinely referred to as toothless and thus, one which cannot dictate to them.

He told Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Wednesday, that the party believes that IPAC in its current state is not an avenue that could address their concerns.

“Of all the people who have advised the IPAC route, none of them amuses me than that which was coming from the commission itself.

“Have you noted the number of times the Commission has told political parties that IPAC is toothless, IPAC cannot suggest anything to them, they have absolute independence?” he quizzed.

“So is it the commission that is saying that now let’s go back to that useless body? To discuss what and what will the outcome represent? So EC never ceases to amuse some of us, honestly.

“On one hand, they will say IPAC cannot dictate anything to us. And when we are saying the population that put you there, let us discuss these things and let’s get them implemented, you are still calling that we should go back to IPAC,” he added.

The NDC has proposed a number of electoral reforms for Ghana’s elections.

Mr Nketia said the reform proposals, together with the supplementary reform proposals that may be submitted, are intended to be used to undertake a dispassionate and open discussion and review of the EC’s operations.