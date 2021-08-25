A 30-year-old man has shot to death his 70-year-old visually impaired father whose name has only been given as Jorvuon.

The incident occurred on Monday night at Darlanakuraa, a farming community in the Bole district of the Savannah Region.

Residents, who are still in shock and yet to come to terms with the incident, said the suspect had previously threatened his father.

This, they explained, was because the suspect claimed his father was responsible for the hardships in his life.

According to the Assemblyman of the area, Sorportey Eric, the suspect visited the deceased at a time he was going to take his bath.

The suspect is also reported to have told his wife he was going on hunting but she did not know he was going to kill his father.

ALSO READ:

A torchlight and a single barrel gun belonging to the son of the deceased were retrieved by the police from the scene with the suspect currently on the run.

The police, have, therefore, appealed to residents of Bole to give out information to help arrest the suspect.

Meanwhile, the body has been released to the family for burial after medical examination.