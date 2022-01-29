General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has revealed why the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) is having difficulty in passing the Electronic Transactions Levy aka E-Levy.

Speaking on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Friday he said the NPP government cannot mobilise the 138 parliamentarians to vote for the passing of the levy because some are against the levy.

“I am surprised the NPP keeps blaming the NDC on the levy claiming that they are preventing them. On this particular occasion, the Minority said they don’t agree and therefore won’t vote and not that they are preventing the NPP from voting.

“The Majority carries the vote and so they should mobilise their 138 MPs and vote on the levy but I think they are finding it difficult because even their own MPs are unwilling to vote for the passing of the levy,” he said.

According to General Mosquito, he expects the Majority instead of holding town hall meetings which to him is not the solution, should try resolving the issue within their caucus and stop blaming the NDC because they also have the numbers.

The NDC chief scribe also believes there has not been any vivid and substantial account provided by the government on previous taxes they have collected from Ghanaians since they assumed office.

Meanwhile, the Finance Minister has indicated that the move will increase the country’s tax-to-GDP from 13% to a targeted 16% or more.

But the Minority has also insisted that the tax is a tool to exacerbate the plight of the ordinary Ghanaian, which the Covid-19 pandemic has already impacted.

ALSO READ: