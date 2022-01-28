Member of Parliament for Madina, Francis-Xavier Sosu, has warned government of a nationwide boycott of electronic transactions if the E-levy is passed into a law.

He said this levy could be a failure of the current government which has always failed to engage the stakeholders before implementing this controversial policy.

In a tweet, he said this could lead to another ‘shameful U-turn’ on the side of the government.

“Even if E-levy passes which I doubt, the widespread nationwide boycotts of momo and e-transactions will only lead to another shameful u-turn,” part of the tweet read.

