Mahama receives UK's Commonwealth Parliamentarians

The leadership of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association UK (CPA-UK) has visited and held discussions with former President John Dramani Mahama in Accra.

Members of the CPA UK are in Accra for a Trade and Security Workshop for the UK and African parliamentarians to explore how parliaments can address trade and security issues in the context of unexpected external events like COVID-19.

Led by the Cardiff South and Penarth Member of Parliament, Stephen Doughty, who represents the Labour Party, the delegation discussed with the former president issues of sub-regional security, effects of COVID-19 on the economy, affirmative action and the role of women in the growth of the economy, the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and the worrying issue of abandoning projects started by previous governments.

President Mahama commended the UK Parliament and the CPA-UK for its commitment to governmental accountability.

He, however, observed that Ghana has not reached “the height of democracy” that the UK epitomizes, where Members of Parliament could look into the face of the head of government, call him out over a wrong action and get him to feel remorseful.

On abandoning of public projects, the former President said the practice is an affront to Ghana’s Constitution.

“We didn’t see it as brazenly in other governments. It is something that is with this particular [Akufo-Addo/Bawumia] government.”