The controversial 1.75% Electronic Transfer Levy, popularly known as E-levy, continues to be one of the key decisions the government is hoping to pass into law.

The government has organised a town hall meeting on the controversial matter as part of stakeholder engagement.

The townhall meeting, according to the government, was to afford it the opportunity to explain the essence of the E-levy as well as taking feedback and inputs from relevant stakeholders on the levy which has since its announcement in the 2022 budget statement sharply divided public opinion.

The government officials at the town hall meeting also shared a document that gave an idea of how much Ghanaians will pay for a MoMo transaction if the e-levy is passed into law in its current state.

The document ignited a conversation on various social media platforms particularly Twitter, the majority of users still stood opposed to the tax.

While some argue that it will impose an excessive financial burden on them, others say it will force them to discontinue the usage of electronic transaction platforms.

This is what you will pay for MoMo transaction if e-levy is passed (Source- GBC)

This e-levy that the gov’t it’s bent on passing it, will just motivate robbery attacks, especially preying on small business scale owners who wouldn’t save at the bank and their momo as well, will keep money’s at home and these thieves will come for them…this gov’t is shite 😑 pic.twitter.com/pTnUtUUHWA — Papae GH 🧔🏿 (@AkwasiPae) January 27, 2022