General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has said the late former President Jerry John Rawlings hated nepotism during his tenure as President.

Speaking in an exclusive interview on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem on Monday, the NDC scribe said the late Rawlings made sure the laws were equally applied to all regardless of the relationship he had with people.

Speaking in memory of the party’s Founder, Mr Nketia recounted how the former President, during the revolution era, made sure his cousin was tried and prosecuted for shooting a woman.

“I remember clearly that during the early stages of the revolution era, there were shortages in the economy and things were very hard and even people had to queue to buy kenkey. So I remember one time at Osu, a lot of people had queued to buy kenkey and there were soldiers around to make sure that no one jumps the queue. Then one man who claimed to be the cousin of Mr Rawlings shot into the crowd,” he said.

He continued: “The man then shot one woman who later died. The man was immediately arrested and sent to court. And knowing Rawlings, the judge feared and so decided to not convict the man but set him free.”

But the NDC scribe disclosed that Mr Rawlings, who believed in social justice, made an appeal and ordered for his arrest again and he was re-tried and prosecuted, thus, suffering the consequences of his action.

To him, all these proved that though Mr Rawlings may not have been a perfect man, he knowingly did not condone wrongdoing, adding that he demonstrated leadership during his tenure as president of the nation.

