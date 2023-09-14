The National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has left the country for India.

This was contained in a statement signed by the NDC Director of Communications, Kakra Essamuah on Wednesday.

The statement explained that, General Mosquito, as he is popularly known, will be in India for six days.

The purpose of the visit was, however, not made known.

In Asiedu Nketia’s absence, the Vice Chairman, Abanga Yakubu Alhassan, is expected to steer the affairs of the party.

ALSO READ: