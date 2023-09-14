The government, through the Finance Ministry, has extended fresh invitations to E.S.L.A. Plc and Daakye Trust Plc bondholders to trade their holdings for a new package under the domestic debt exchange programme.

In a statement, the Ministry said the opportunity is specifically extended to holders who were unable to participate in the February 2023 exchange due to certain delays.

“We are aware that a number of holders of Eligible Bonds did not participate in the February 2023 Exchange on time and, as a result, were left with their holdings of the Eligible Bonds. Mindful of this development, we are proceeding with an administrative reopening of the February 2023 Exchange,” portions of the statement read.

The statement emphasised the invitation is exclusively available to registered holders of Eligible Bonds, excluding Pension Funds.

In light of this, individuals who have previously tendered Eligible Bonds in prior GHS-denominated invitations in 2023 are no longer eligible.

The Ministry has therefore called upon holders of domestic notes and bonds to actively and voluntarily partake in this opportunity.

Read the full statement below:

