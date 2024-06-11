The Ashanti Regional House of Chiefs has called on the government to reconsider the current revenue distribution from stool lands.

The traditional leaders contend that, the existing 10 per cent allocation to traditional authorities is inadequate and fails to acknowledge their pivotal role in land management.

During a meeting with the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the chiefs expressed their discontent with the persistent approach of successive governments regarding this issue.

They stressed that despite multiple appeals, there has been no favourable change in the revenue share.

Adansimanhene Opegya Kotwere Bonsrah Afiyie II and Mamponghene Dasebre Osei Bonsu II specifically urged Dr Bawumia to address the matter promptly, highlighting the urgency of the situation.

They emphasized the necessity for the government to engage in meaningful dialogue with traditional authorities to reach a mutually beneficial resolution.

