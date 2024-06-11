Consilium Academy, a leader in technology education and training, proudly announces its successful participation in the prestigious GITEX Africa 2024 (www.GITEXAfrica.com) conference, held from May 29-31 in Marrakech. As Africa’s largest tech and startup show, GITEX Africa has been a beacon of innovation and a hub for the world’s tech giants (https://apo-opa.co/45rdBH6)

Consilium Academy stood out with its unique approach to technology education, emphasizing hands-on, experiential learning. Our partnerships with industry giants like Microsoft, SAS, AWS, EC-Council, and IBM ensure that our training is not only credible but also relevant and current with the latest technological advancements (https://apo-opa.co/3RlyPjE).

About Consilium Academy

Consilium Academy is a premier technology training institution that provides world-class education in various emerging technologies. With a focus on experiential learning and partnerships with leading tech vendors, we prepare students for a successful career in the ever-evolving tech landscape.

Our offerings in emerging technologies such as Blockchain, Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, and Cybersecurity have set a new standard in tech education. The academy’s commitment to providing students with real-world experience through internships has been instrumental in making them employable and ready to tackle the challenges of the digital world.

As GITEX Africa 2024 unveiled new sectors like Finance, Digital Health, Smart Manufacturing, and Agritech, Consilium Academy’s programs were perfectly aligned to meet the growing demand for skilled professionals in these areas (https://apo-opa.co/4aXPv7G). Technology cuts across various industries and there is an ever-growing gap of technology skills in various technology areas, especially on the African content.

“We are thrilled to have been a part of GITEX Africa 2024. It was an incredible opportunity to showcase our commitment to empowering the next generation of tech leaders in Africa,” said Nandini Dhar, CEO at Consilium Academy. “Our mission is to bridge the gap between education and industry, and GITEX Africa has been an excellent platform to further this goal.”

For more information about Consilium Academy and our programs, please visit our website (www.ConsiliumAcademy.com

Acknowledgments:

Consilium Academy extends its deepest gratitude to the esteemed South African Electrotechnical Council (SAEEC) and the Department of Trade, Industry&Competition for their unwavering support. We are profoundly thankful to His Excellency Mr. Ebrahim Edries, the South African Ambassador to Morocco, for his invaluable contributions.

Our heartfelt appreciation goes to Mrs. Chiboni Evans and Ms. Jane Banda for their dedication and commitment. Above all, we are indebted to the Government of Morocco, the vibrant city of Marrakech, and the diligent organizers of GITEX Africa 2024 for hosting an event of such magnitude and excellence.