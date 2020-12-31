Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability (ASEPA), in conjunction with other allied Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) are planning a protest against the Electoral Commission (EC).

Following the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) ban on protest, as ordered by the police, the CSOs have taken it upon themselves to challenge the result of the Techiman South constituency seat on behalf of the party.

The gathering will begin at Circle Obra Spot, after which they march to the EC’s office to present a petition come January 4.

By extension, they are demanding a public collation of the parliamentary results of the 2020 general polls.

The organization, with the aim of promoting transparency in government, said the outstanding seat is the game changer in parliament, and for that they have to ensure it is allocated to its legitimate owner.

Despite the seat being called for the New Patriotic Party’s Martin Adjei Mensah Korsah, the CSOs believe there is no evidence of public collation, per constitutional requirement.

ASEPA and its conjugates are re-demanding a copy of the declaration form, after the EC ignored their initial request, which they believe will bring full closure to the matter.

Failure of the EC to furnish them with the documents, the march – which by their press statement seeks to notify the EC – will hold.