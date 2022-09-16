Your most authoritative sports station, Asempa FM, can confirm that the playing body of the Black Stars are yet to receive their qualification bonuses after securing a place in the 2022 World Cup.

Ghana booked a spot in the Mundial at the expense of Nigeria in a two-legged tie in March this year.

After a 0-0 game in the first leg at the Baba Yara Stadium, the technical team led by Otto Addo, as the head coach secured a 1-1 drawn game at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja to return to the global showpiece with away goal rule having failed to qualify in 2018 in Russia.

However, investigations by the Asempa FM Sports Team have revealed that the players are yet to be paid their qualification bonuses.

It is worthy to indicate that their per diems and winning bonuses have all been settled by the sector ministry but the qualification bonus is yet to be paid after seven months.

Asempa FM Sports can confirm that the playing body that will be assembling for the pre-World Cup friendlies against Brazil and Nicaragua which will be played in France and Spain respectively next week is unhappy with the situation and is not ready to meet the Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif, until the qualification bonuses are paid.

Each player is expected to pocket $80,000 as a qualification bonus.

Ghana will again engage Switzerland in October in the final preparatory game before the team jets to Qatar for the Mundial which kicks off from November 20 to December 18.

Ghana, who are housed in Group H, will open their campaign against Portugal on November 24 at Stadium 974 in Doha.

Four days later, the Black Stars return to action with a clash with South Korea at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.

Ghana will wrap up its group stage adventure with its much-anticipated encounter with Uruguay at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah.

The Black Stars, after an abysmal and shambolic display during the 2014 World Cup, will be aiming to improve and secure qualification to the next round.

Ghana’s best performance in the history of the global showpiece was in 2010 in South Africa where the team played in the quarterfinals.