The Bono Regional Minister, Justina Owusu-Banahene has touted the achievement government has chalked in her jurisdiction.

Speaking at a press briefing on Thursday, the Minister noted that the Bono Region has seen significant transformation under the administration of President Akufo-Addo.

Giving more details, Madam Owusu-Banahene said the region has received infrastructure including roads, school blocks and drainage systems.

These projects, according to her, are to assist in making life easy for residents.

“The upgrading of the Wenchi Senior High, Akontaitum, Kaamu and Viglosam roads in Wenchi of 4.95km is worthy of mention. This is because for several years the Wenchi enclave had not seen any major road construction or rehabilitation efforts.

“The area had been neglected as far as roads were concern,” she said.

Madam Owusu-Banahene further noted that government is committed to investing in the development of the Bono Region.