The final funeral ceremony for the late paramount chief of the Berekum Traditional Area, Daasebre Dr. Amankona Diawuo II, held on November 23, 2023, witnessed a remarkable moment when the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II majestically graced the occasion.

As the Asantehene made his entrance, he enthralled the crowd by dancing gracefully in a palanquin, symbolizing his authority over Berekum, an area situated in the Bono Region but under the jurisdiction of Asanteman.

Videos capturing Asantehene’s spectacular arrival circulated widely, revealing his procession through the funeral grounds accompanied by lively drumming, singing, and dancing.

The attendees were all on their feet, eager to catch a glimpse of the esteemed King of Asanteman.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II displayed his dance moves in the palanquin to the delight of the cheering crowd.

His subjects were giving him appellations urging him on the display the rich Asante culture.

The presence of the Asantehene added a majestic and celebratory touch to the final rites of the late Berekumhene.

Otumfuo stormed Berekum!



Thank you Asokore Domtene adehyie, Berekum. History was made today.



Piawwwwwwww!!!

