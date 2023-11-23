The Dormaahene, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Nana Agyeman Badu II, has addressed the injunction preventing him from attending the final funeral rites of the late Paramount chief of the Berekum Traditional Area, Daasebre Dr Amankona Diawuo II.

In response to the court’s decision, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Nana Agyeman Badu II expressed his sentiments in a widely circulated video.

He revealed that, he had been advised against attending the funeral by both the Minister for National Security and the Minister for Chieftaincy.

Though humiliated, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Nana Agyeman Badu II maintained a composed demeanor, stating, “I am not disturbed by this because I’m the one who was going to honor late Berekumhene.”

He acknowledged the calls from high-ranking officials, saying, “The Minister for National Security called me; the Minister for Chieftaincy called me, and when I listened to what they were saying, I was amused and sad at the same time.”

Despite his calm reaction, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Nana Agyeman Badu II said he would never forget the incident.

“I have nothing to say regarding what has happened but I would never forget. One day, I would become important to the people of Berekum,” he said in Twi.

The injunction was initiated by Osabarima Kyere Yeboah Darteh II of the Berekum Traditional Council.

This was after Dormaahene decided to break protocol and attend the burial the same day as the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

This legal intervention was aimed to prevent any possible clash during the burial rites of the late Daasebre Dr Amankona Diawuo II.

Watch Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Nana Agyeman Badu II’s reaction in the video below

Dormaahene reacts to the restriction imposed on him by the court, which bars him from attending the funeral of Berekumhene Daasebre Amankona II.

