The Asantehene has generously allocated 200 acres of land to the State Housing Company (SHC) at Dedesua in the Ashanti region.

This initiative marks a critical step forward in the nation’s efforts to provide affordable housing for its citizens.

The land allocation by the Asantehene underscores the importance of collaboration between traditional authorities and government agencies in tackling pressing social issues.

The State Housing Company’s Managing Director, Kwabena Ampofo Appiah, expressed gratitude for the support, highlighting the potential impact on the country’s housing landscape.

“This land will enable us to build a robust affordable housing scheme that will be accessible to all citizens,” Appiah stated.

He emphasized the importance of this initiative in reducing the housing deficit, which has been a longstanding challenge in Ghana.

The planned housing project will be part of a broader government strategy to make homeownership attainable for more Ghanaians.

Appiah assured that the government’s mortgage finance program is designed to be inclusive, providing an opportunity for every Ghanaian to own a home through the State Housing Company.

This financial mechanism is expected to make the housing units affordable and accessible to a wide segment of the population.

The development of the 200-acre site at Dedesua is not just a housing project; it is also expected to spur economic growth in the region.

Watch the video below: