David Obeng Nyarko, the Acting Communications Manager of Asante Kotoko, says they are not giving up on defending their Ghana Premier League title.

The Porcupine Warriors won the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League title under Prosper Narteh Ogum.

However, Kotoko have been inconsistent in the ongoing season and currently sit 7th on the league log with 34 points after 23 games.

But Obeng Nyarko says the Reds will fight till the end to ensure they defend their league title.

“All is not lost for Asante Kotoko,” he told Adom TV on ‘Fire for Fire’.

“Last season, we lost the first four games but we were able to cruise to win the Premier League.”

He also attributed their inconsistency to some decisions of referees.

“If you look at some decisions, the referees have been sanctioned due to how they officiated our games but I must say we are not giving up on defending our league title,” he added.

Meanwhile, Asante Kotoko will be hosted at the El-Wak Stadium by Legon Cities in the matchday 24 games.