JP Trustees, one of Ghana’s leading retailer of quality fuel and their additive partner, German Automotive Technologies manufacturer of additives have organized a symposium to give their stakeholders and customers in-depth understanding of JP fuel product offerings powered by cutting-edge fuel additive GAT 300 from German Automotive Technologies.

Participants of the event who were made of drivers, car manufacturers, auto mechanics and other players in the auto space were educated on the importance of using quality fuel products such as JP fuels which is infused with additives that increase the octane level of fuel, cleanse and maintains the engine while ensuring less fuel consumption.

They were also taken through a practical demonstration of how fuel products without additives works in the engine compared to how JP fuel products with their additive properties clean the car internal systems.

The Managing Director of German Automotive Technologies, Dr Gabby Urban, who led the German team, encouraged Ghanaians to protect the environment by using quality fuel products like JP Oil.

According to her, the less fuel your car burns the less the emission and its effect on the environment.

She further mentioned that there are plans in place to bring products which will ensure zero emissions in future and ultimately protect the environment.

Business promotions manager for JP Oil Joshua Larbi said the “fuel products offered by JP is the best for the Ghanaian terrain and the cars we have here in Africa.”

“This is a cutting edge product, looking at our terrain here in Africa and the type of cars we have here the best you need is a fuel infused with additives. There are two messages I want to send to drivers out there you should buy more and pay less while getting good mileage for your car and also cleaning properties that guarantee your quality and efficiency for your vehicle,” he said.

Some of the drivers who have been using JP fuel said it has helped them reduce the consumption level of their cars while their cars do not break down unnecessarily.

They further urged other drivers to patronize the JP fuel products for quality at a cheaper price.

The JP fuel has retail points at Sakaman, Spintex road, Ashongman and across the country.