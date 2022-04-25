Asante Kotoko head coach, Prosper Narteh Ogum, has balmed his defenders for their defeat to Legon Cities on Sunday.

In the matchday 26 games, the Porcupine Warriors hosted the Royals at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Having suffered a defeat against RTU last weekend, the Reds were hoping to return to winning ways.

However, Kotoko suffered a 3-1 defeat at their home grounds. Despite the defeat, the club still sit top of the league summit with 52 points.

Speaking to after the game, Prosper Ogum said they were weak defensively and allowed more spaces in their area, the main reason why they failed to grind the three maximum points.

“I can’t really tell…They looked so slow on the field of play, their movement wasn’t the usual movement. I can’t really tell what was actually wrong with them on the field. It’s a game over so we only have to make sure that we get back and do the right things for the next game.

READ ALSO

“I think is just like one of the bad days at the office. I mean is one of the bad days on the field. Defensively, I think we allowed them spaces especially looking at the third man without the ball, we didn’t keep an eye on those players who acted as third players running without the ball and if you look at the second goal that we conceded, and then the third goal were photocopies of each other.

“I mean it was just a simple tap in and a simple header into the goal and in such positions you expect that the defenders should be there to clear their lines but they were not there. You see you can be at a position but when you are there and you are not doing what defensively you are not supposed to do then you are just three to add up to numbers but I said, it has happened,” he added.

Asante Kotoko will hope to get back to winning ways when they travel to Sogakope to face WAFA this weekend.