Ginger is a spice you can always rely on. It may be used in small amounts to garnish food or in larger amounts to spice up your favorite soup, stew or dessert. While the aroma of freshly crushed ginger leaves you wanting more, it’s the health benefits that have made it popular all across the world.

It’s crucial to remember that ginger is a root plant. Meaning, the ginger we eat, whether fresh, dried, powdered, or in a drink, is the plant’s root.

For those who wish to improve their health, here are seven health benefits of ginger drink (also known as ginger tea)

1. Ginger drinks enhance weight loss

Ginger helps to control appetite, increase metabolism and help shed excess water weight. Drinking ginger tea regularly can keep your metabolism rate high, boosting your immune system and burning fat faster.

2. Relieves digestion problems

Ginger contains very potent oils that excite one’s taste buds, stimulate saliva production and suppress gastric contractions. Taking ginger drink before or after meals helps to prevent nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea and stomach discomfort.

3. Regulates blood pressure

Drinking ginger water can be beneficial for people who suffer from high blood pressure. It is believed that ginger can increase the production of nitric oxide which helps in relaxing the blood vessels and reducing high blood pressure.

4. Controls Diabetes

Studies have shown that ginger may reduce cholesterol levels in diabetics. This can help prevent heart diseases and strokes. Ginger drinks also improve glucose tolerance which is an important factor for effective management of diabetes.

5. Helps fight infections

Ginger contains compounds like gingerols and shogaols that are very effective in fighting off infections caused by bacteria or fungi thus preventing a wide range of illnesses like strep throat, bronchitis and pneumonia.

6. Relieves menstrual pain

Ginger has been used as a remedy for menstrual cramps and pains during menstruation. In some women, these pains are so intense that they cause nausea and vomiting. However, taking ginger juice has been shown to help relieve these symptoms because of its anti-inflammatory properties.

7. Protect against Alzheimer’s

Ginger may improve brain function and protect against Alzheimer’s disease. Ginger contains a substance called 6-shogaol that may have protective effects on the brain.

Although ginger drinks provide health benefits, it is best to see a doctor before ingesting large amounts of it. Pregnant women should also contact a doctor to avert any health complications.