Growing up as a child, it was the desire of his family to become a medical doctor but he also had his own plan which was driven by passion.



This is the story of Ghanaian blogger, Ameyaw Kissi Debrah as Adom TV’s Afia Amankwa Tamakloe caught up with him to delve into his career.



Torn between the desire of the family and his passion, Ameyaw Debrah indicated he made the first move towards pleasing his parents.



In view of this, he went to study General Science at Adisadel College in Cape Coast where he had his secondary school education.



However, nature had other plans and when the time came for him to pursue his tertiary education, he was presented with something similar to what he wanted to do.



He, therefore, went ahead to pursue publishing studies at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).



Fast forward, he graduated as the best student in publishing studies, an award category which was sponsored by Ovation Magazine and was therefore offered an opportunity to work with the company if he wishes.



He did not think about it until his postings for the National Service Scheme (NSS) came out.



“I was posted to the NSS office in Tema but I didn’t like it and so I decided to place a call to Ovation Magazine, expressing interest to work with them and they agreed.



“After the service, I continued my work as a reporter with Ovation Magazine, interviewing celebrities and attending all the parties and events in town. Around that time, HI5 and MySpace were the vibrant social media platforms so most of my content made their way there,” he recounted on the M’ashyase3 show.



He added he explored writing content for websites and got many opportunities to do so and in 2008 he was introduced to the concept of blogging.



He dwelled on his visibility on the internet to reach and connect with people with his interesting content and when he decided to pursue blogging as a full-time career www.ameyawdebrah.com was born.



For 14 years, Ameyaw Debrah has become a household name and a key player in show business with regard to blogging.



Aside from owning his own website, he has also worked with several online portals and participated in several projects both at home and abroad.