Former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan has revealed his decision to join Ghana Premier League side, Legon Cities.

After more than a decade and a half away from the top flight, Gyan joined the Royals on a one-year deal before the start of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League season.

The 37-year-old started his career with Ghanaian side Liberty Professionals before moving on to play in Europe and Asia.

Speaking on DSTV’s Premier League Productions on what motivated him to return to his home country, Gyan said he wanted to make an impact in the Ghana Premier League.

The veteran striker said he was aware that many local players were looking up to him before signing for Legon Cities.

“After my stay in India ended, Legon Cities contacted me and I accepted the offer because I wanted to make an impact in the Ghana Premier League because most of the players in the league look up to me,” he said.

Meanwhile, Gyan is currently without a club, although he is consistently insisted he has not retired yet.

Asamoah Gyan remains the Ghana’s all-time leading goalscorer with 51 goals.