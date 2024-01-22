Ghanaian football legend, Asamoah Gyan has started an online fundraising for comedian, Funny Face.

The embattled comic actor took to social media to reveal that, he has not been able to see his children for years because he is broke.

According to him, he has lost many ambassadorial deals due to his public outburst while battling mental issues.

Taking to social media, Funny Face rendered unqualified apology to those he has offended and urged them to support him get back to his feet.

Touch by his plight, Asamoah Gyan sent GH₵ 1000 to Funny Face and appealed to Ghanaians to assist the comedian to fend for his family.

“I managed to call FUNNY FACE. He poured his heart out to me, and I’m so touched. I decided to start a campaign to support the guy with 1000 MoMo on his number. Let’s show him love cos remember he brought joy to kids way back and if he can’t afford to see his kid’s cos he doesn’t have, why don’t we support have with the penny we can🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿. Please donate to his number and show him love. From 1gh to any amount you can. God bless you all 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿”

