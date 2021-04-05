A 33-year-old taxi driver has allegedly been gunned down by a soldier near police checkpoint at Asamankese in the Eastern Region in a timber truck chase.

According to reports, the driver, Nana Yaw George, was driving behind a loaded truck when the soldier shot him in the head.

The shot was fired from the rear windshield (back screen) of the taxi with registration number GR-3847-21.

Some angry residents, who witnessed the incident, thronged the street to protest the killing of the driver.

They, therefore, blocked the principal street of the town and asked that justice prevails.

Some of the youth, who have been speaking to Adom News, said they cannot fathom why the unknown military man will shoot the driver.

Meanwhile, the Asamankese Police Commander, Chief Supt. Joseph Ackar, explained that, the incident occurred around 2:am Monday when the Military and the Forestry Commission embarked on patrol to fish out indiscriminate persons.

He said his outfit cannot confirm whether the shooting came from the military or not.

He said they have commenced investigations into the matter.