Traders at the Asafo Market in the Ashanti Region have expressed joy over the demolition of a storey building that had been built on a waterway in the market.

The demolition came after traders issued a seven-day ultimatum to the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) to pull down the structure.

They alleged that the market gets flooded whenever there was a downpour due to the presence of the building.

The demolition of the building was reportedly ordered by the Minister for Works and Housing, Francis Asenso Boakye.

“We are very happy; the building becomes a hindrance to our progress anytime it rains,” a trader said.

“Most of us have lost a lot of our properties. We are grateful to the government for the demolition of this building,” she added.

