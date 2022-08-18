An ace Ghanaian broadcaster has expressed his surprise at government for constantly employing the services of a company co-founded by the Finance Minister – Data Bank Financial Services – as advisors for some of Ghana’s international loan transactions.

Kwasi Kyei Darkwah (KKD) suggested that it may be the reason the country keeps borrowing, a habit he insisted cannot be allowed to continue.

Speaking on GTV’s Breakfast Show on Wednesday, August 17, he lashed out at Parliament for keeping quiet about it.

According to him, the legislators have failed the country and its citizens.

“I read a report yesterday that broke my heart. I saw how much Ghana owes but I also found that apparently, the Minister of Finance’s company or former company, is the transaction advisor to the monies we borrow.

“So, as Ghana gets poorer, the Minister of Finance’s company or former company gets richer.”

WATCH Part 1/3: KKD questions why certain people in government and their businesses keep making money from Ghana’s loans in the name of financial advisory.



Continuation below ⬇️⬇️⬇️#GTVBreakfast pic.twitter.com/nQ9rPfPy36 — Kafui Dey (@KafuiDey) August 17, 2022

“Is this what we want to continue in this country? Do we want to elect people into office, give them their pay and perks and then allow them and their friends and their companies or their former companies to be the very beneficiaries of the woes of our country?” he said.

The country’s current total debt stock hit GH¢391.9 billion as of March 2022, per data from the Bank of Ghana.