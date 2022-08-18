There was uneasy calm at the Obuasi Kunka bus terminal after trotro drivers and their conductors clashed with a group on Wednesday.

The drivers say they were going about their duties when the group, led by the Assembly Member of Mensakrom Electoral Area, Kwabena Amanfo, invaded the place.

The drivers claimed the group stormed the terminal wielding machetes and other offensive weapons.

Mr Amanfo claimed the Obuasi Municipal Assembly had given him permission to use the terminal for the operation of his K. Amanfo Transport service.

The drivers were, however, hesitant as they stated they had been working at the terminal for the past five years and had developed the area with their own money.

This led to a chaotic scene during which one vehicle was reportedly destroyed.

On his part, Kwabena Amanfo told Adom News‘ Isaac Normanyo that in their bid to avoid such chaos, they asked the assembly to engage the drivers prior to their operations but they [drivers] declined the invitation.