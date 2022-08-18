18-year-old arrested for alleged extortion at Tuna

The Tuna Police in the Sawla District of the Savannah Region has arrested an 18-year-old herdsman, Inusah Barry, for attempting to extort victims.

Police sources indicate the suspect was arrested after a tip-off from a friend who he wanted to make an accomplice.

The District Commander, Chief Inspector Abdulai Awuni, confirmed the arrest in an interview with Adom News‘ Rebecca Nantomah.

He explained Barry sent his friend to one of the unsuspecting victims to demand GHS5,000 amidst threats to kill him if he declines.

Infuriated by Barry’s demands as it was not the first time, he went straight to the police station to file a complaint following which the former was arrested from his hideout at Tuna.

Chief Inspector Awuni says the suspect will be put before the Bole District Magistrate Court.