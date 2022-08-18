Residents of Gomoa Asempayin in the Gomoa West district of the Central region are demanding their share of the national cake.

Their major problem is the road network linking the town to market centers in the Gomoa Township.

The residents revealed this when they took their turn on The People’s Forum, a segment on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem programme Thursday.

Some of the market women, who spoke to Chief Jerry Forson, said they have to pay over GH¢10 to transport their goods.

The situation becomes worse when it rains, a situation they say is affecting the socio-economic development in the area.

They appealed to the Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako Atta to fix the deplorable roads in the area.

Aside the roads, just a few of the over thousand residents are connected to the national grid. The residents say all attempts to get the Electricity Company of Ghana to extend it has proven futile.

“We don’t belong to a political party; we belong to Ghana so give us our share of the national cake,” they added.

Assemblyman for the area, James Dankwah, blamed the contractor for the delay.

He together with the Member of Parliament for Gomoa West, Richard Gyan Mensah, are working to ensure he is replaced.

Mr Dankwah assured the contract will soon be awarded to a new contractor to fix the Asempayin road.