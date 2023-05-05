Former Holland coach, Frank De Boer says he believes Mohammed Kudus will be a perfect fit for Premier League side, Arsenal.

The Ghana international is one of the young players being chased by European clubs following his exploits at the 202 World Cup in Qatar.

According to the former Dutch captain, the Ajax Amsterdam playmaker’s skill set will fit in perfectly with the North London club.

According to him, the injury concerns of Arsenal wouldn’t have been a major setback in their campaign if they had Kudus and Mount as options.

“In any case, certainly for the width. They are both top players. They would be good acquisitions,” he stated as quoted by Voetbalprimeur.

“You play 38 games in the Premier League, you enter the Champions League and you have two cup competitions.

“Then you really need all the players. Arsenal has had very few injuries this season, they almost always played with the same line-up. You could fill that in blindly. But that is not the case every season. If a few players drop out, then you have adequate replacements needed if you want to compete at the top,” he added.

The Ghana attacker has been linked to several top European clubs following his impressive performance at the World Cup in Qatar and in the Dutch Eredivisie.

Mohammed Kudus has scored 18 goals and provided five assists in all competitions for Ajax Amsterdam this season.

