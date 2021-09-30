The Acting Director-General of the Ghana Police Service’s Public Affairs Directorate, ACP Kwesi Ofori, has rubbished claims that armed robbery is on the rise in the country.

According to him, these cases that have generated public discourse like the daylight robberies are isolated but the police are working to ensure culprits are caught and brought to book.

Speaking on Top Story on Joy FM, on Wednesday, ACP Kwesi Ofori said that “generally speaking armed robbery is not on the increase, but there have been some isolated ones that have prompted public conversation. As an agency and service, we need to deal with it and we are dealing with it.”

He told the host, Ernest Manu, that the Ghana Police, among others, have deployed officers to vantage points in Greater Accra and other regions to curb these robbery cases.

ACP Ofori explained that “management is at work. On assumption of office, the acting IGP called a national emergency meeting, involving all the 18 regional commanders, for us to strategise and map out intensive measures to carry out our job, in terms of policing the country and allowing the police authority to prevail.”

His comment comes after police officers shot dead some two suspected robbers at Manso Dawusaso in the Ashanti Region.

According to the Police, the Regional Command’s Anti-Robbery Task Force embarked on an intelligence-based operation which also saw the arrest of one of the suspects.

The latest development also follows other cases of robbery recorded in some parts of the country.

Accra residents especially are apprehensive as at least four broad daylight robberies have been recorded in parts of the capital city since last week.

The Ghana Police Service announced that it was putting in place urgent additional security measures in the Greater Accra Region as part of efforts to combat robbery.

ACP Ofori again, on Joy FM, assured the public of the police’s determination to protect lives and property.

“We are determined to flush out some of these miscreants. The police will protect you and do whatever to get rid of miscreants in the city,” he added.