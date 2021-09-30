The Volta Regional Police Command has arrested a 21-year-old footballer, Fenuku Frank Junior, for alleged recruitment fraud.

The suspect was arrested at Zongo Junction in Accra on Monday, September 27, 2021.

This follows the arrest of three persons over the same offence.

Police sources indicate investigations so far have revealed Mr Fenuku is also the mastermind behind a Facebook account created in the name of the Regional Commander DCOP Edward Oduro Kwateng.

“It will be recalled that on 14 September 2021, three persons were arrested for a fraudulent Facebook publication purported to have been created by the Volta Regional Police Commander, DCOP Mr Edward Oduro Kwateng, advertising to assist potential applicants to be enlisted into the Ghana Police Service,” part of a statement signed by the Regional Public Relations Officer, DSP Efia Tengey read.

The suspect, Frank Fenuku Jnr

The statement added the suspect admitted to conspiring with others to swindle unsuspecting victims of their money under the pretext of allocating protocol slots in the ongoing police service recruitment drive.

The suspect is expected to be put before the Ho Circuit Court later today, Thursday, September 30, 2021.