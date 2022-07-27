Armed Forces, religious leaders most trusted institutions - Afrobarometer

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) and religious leaders have been ranked as the most trusted institutions in the country in the year 2022.

This ranking was contained in the latest Afrobarometer study conducted by the Centre for Democratic Development Ghana (CDD-Ghana) which bordered on democratic governance, trust in institutions and corruption.

The CDD-Ghana survey revealed that the Ghana Armed Forces topped the chart with a total score of 67 percent followed by religious leaders with 49 per cent.

According to the report, traditional leaders are the third most trusted public institution with a percentage of 27.

The rest of the public institutions are ranked as follows; Courts -36%, Electoral Commission – 33%, President -32%, Opposition political parties -29%, Police – 28%, Parliament – 27, Ghana Revenue Authority – 26%, Assemblyman or woman -25%, MMDCEs -23% and New Patriotic Party – 27%.

These findings were made known at an event in Accra organised by the CDD-Ghana.

The research sampled nationally representative respondents of adult citizens selected at random.

The sample size of 2,400 people was distributed across regions/states/provinces and urban/rural areas in proportion to their share of the national population.

Fieldwork for Round 9 in Ghana was conducted from 4th to 20th April, 2022.

On the other hand, the Ghana Police Service and the Office of the President are perceived as the country’s most corrupt institutions by the same study.

It also placed Members of Parliament as the third group of people in the pack with a score of 54%.

Per the assessment, positive ratings of the President’s performance declined by 31 percentage points between 2019 and 2022, from 61% to 30%.