A colourful welcome ceremony has been held under the auspices of the Mayor of the University of Birmingham, David Moorcroft, for participants of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Present were athletes and officials from Ghana, Tanzania, and Uganda.

Fred Acheampong, Chef De Mission (CDM) for Team Ghana, commended the Mayor and people of Birmingham for their warm reception.

He said sports is good as it unites people from different places and prayed for a successful Commonwealth Games in 2022.

Mayor of the University of Birmingham said competing is very important, and the visitors will take back home many memories from the Games.

A flag hoisting ceremony was held which the people appreciated and the CDM of Team Ghana presented some souvenirs to the Mayor.

Ghana is taking part in 13 disciplines and is represented by 126 athletes and officials.

The contingent of Federation heads will leave Accra from Birmingham on Tuesday 26th July for the Games which get underway on 28th July 2022.