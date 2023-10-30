Roche and the Africa Research Excellence Fund (AREF) and Genentech have launched a fellowship program to support emerging African scientists.

The initiative aims to address the underfunding of research in Africa and equip scientists to become health research leaders in the fields of clinical pharmacology, pathology, and human genetics.

The AREF-Roche and Genentech Fellowship Program will enable three selected fellows to spend nine months at leading Genentech and Roche laboratories.

The program is designed to equip these scientists to become health research leaders capable of addressing Africa’s unique health needs.

Professor Sir Tumani Corrah, Founder and President of AREF, emphasized the importance of African scientists leading research that addresses Africa’s unique health needs.

He expressed excitement about the new fellowship and its potential to equip talented fellows to become independent researchers and influential leaders.

Roche has been conducting clinical trials in Africa for over 25 years and continues to collaborate with partners to catalyze and accelerate genomic science across the continent.

Maturin Tchoumi, Area Head, Africa, Roche, reiterated Roche’s commitment to supporting the development of a strong ecosystem for African science.

The AREF- Roche and Genentech Fellowship Program applications will open this November, with the fellowship program commencing in July 2024.

The program will conclude with an opportunity for the fellows to win seed funding to further their research leadership and tackle critical health challenges in Africa.