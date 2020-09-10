Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Yaw Buaben Asamoah, has fired salvos at former President John Mahama for promising to investigate the death of some prominent Ghanaians.

Mr Mahama, speaking at the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) manifesto launch on Monday, said if given the chance again to rule the country, the NDC will commence investigations into the death of Ahmed Suale and other unsolved issues including the murder of J.B. Danquah.

However, to Mr Asamoa the NDC, per its manifesto, only sought to engage in populism, deceit, hypocrisy and to throw dust into the eyes of Ghanaians.

“Why would you want to investigate JB’s death? Is Mahama now a CID boss to want to investigate deaths of people when even in your regime, you did nothing about the killings and deaths of innocent souls.

“The NDC should stop throwing dust into our eyes because Mahama did nothing when Ghanaians gave him power,” he fumed.

Mr Asamoa was speaking on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Wednesday.

At the programme, Mr Mahama said media freedom under President Nana Akufo-Addo is in disarray because of the death of Ahmed Suale.

However, the Member of Parliament for Adentan constituency said former President Mahama has no respect for Ghanaians and still holds the opinion that Ghanaians have short memories.