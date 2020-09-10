The Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) says water supply to the eastern part of Accra will be interrupted from September 14 to 20.

In a press release Thursday signed by Stanley Martey, the PRO of the Company, he explained that this development is to allow engineers the opportunity to replace close to two kilometres of weak transmission pipe-lines from Kpong to Tema.

He said the current situation has resulted “in the loss of several volumes of water on a daily basis and consequently having a serious impact on the volumes available for consumption.”

He, however, emphasised that various measures have been put in place to serve the affected areas with water so the impact will not be adverse.

“Government’s Covid-19 free water reservoirs will still be filled by water tankers to enable consumers fetch for free.

“All essential service providers like the hospitals and schools will also be served by water tankers.

“Most importantly, consumers should/must store water ahead of the shutdown to reduce the impact of the shutdown,” the statement said.

The areas which will be affected include; Afienya, Apollonia, Gbetsele, Ashaiman, Katamanso, Kakasunanka, AdjeiKojo, East Legon, Trassaco, and all the communities in Tema (Community 1 to 25).

The others are Free Zones enclave, Tema Industrial Area, Dawhenya, Prampram, Spintex Road, Batsonaa, Coca Cola, Kasapreko, Manet, Lashibi, Klagon, Sakumono, and surrounding communities.

