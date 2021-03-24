The Finance Minister-designate, Ken Ofori-Atta will on Thursday, March 25, 2021, appear before the Appointments Committee of Parliament.

This comes after the nominee requested a new vetting date on health grounds and had to travel to the US to seek further medical care, following complications after recovering from Covid-19.

He however returned to Ghana on Monday, March 22, 2021.

The vetting was originally scheduled for Monday, February 15, 2021, but Mr Ofori-Atta, who is unwell, was unable to meet it due to ill health.

In a letter dated February 14, 2021, and addressed to Joseph Osei Owusu, the Committee’s Chair, Mr Ofori-Atta made reference to the Committee’s letter dated February 1, 2021, inviting him to appear before it.

But, he wrote back to inform the Committee of his inability to honour the invitation.

Mr Ofori-Atta is the only nominee left on the list of ministers President Akufo-Addo presented to Parliament on January 21, 2021, for vetting.