A supposed apple tree planted five years ago at Wiamoase in the Ashanti Region has turned out to be a species of fig.

A Senior Lecturer at the Department of Horticulture of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) said the physical characteristics of the tree comes nowhere near apple or even pear.

The fig tree

ALSO READ:

Growing up, we were told this tree can only survive outside Ghana but thanks be to God this Apple tree is producing it's first fruit after five years it was cultivated in WIAMOASE – ASHANTI.



It is feasible, you can grow Apple in Ghana 🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭 no need for import.



Piawwwww!!! pic.twitter.com/jkmFalq88s — Kingdom of Asante (@Ashanti_Kingdom) May 17, 2020

“The apple has thick mesocarp with long peduncle with seeds attached to it and that’ll be sitting in the pericarp.”

She says a quick look at the tree makes it resemble a pear but the internal formation looks contrary.

“It’s more of a fig than an apple,” she concluded.