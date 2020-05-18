Veteran Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde fondly called Omosexy by her fans, recently took to social media to celebrate 25 years in entertainment.

The mother of four, who is also a singer, was all shades of grateful as she celebrated the anniversary with stunning photos of herself.

Omosexy made sure to remind her fans that she is indeed living up to the name as she shared a jaw-dropping photo of herself in what appears to be a green scale-like design mini-dress, which flattered her curves well.

Sharing the photo, she wrote: “What!!! Stop press Lol… It just occurred to me that:——>This year is My 25th Year in Entertainment!!! 25th Anniversary… 2020!!! #Timeflies #Godisgood #Grateful.”

Omotola was introduced to acting by accompanying a friend to an audition. Her first acting role was in the 1995 movie, Venom of Justice, directed by Reginald Ebere.

Although she was given the lead role in the movie, which set the stage for a flourishing career in the Nollywood film industry, it was her role in the critically acclaimed film, Mortal Inheritance, that shot her into limelight.

The actress proved to have other talents as she launched a long-awaited music career in 2005 with the release of her debut album titled Gba. The album produced hit singles, Naija Lowa and The Things You Do To Me.

In 2012, Omotola launched her own reality show, Omotola: The Real Me, on Africa Magic Entertainment. This made Omotola the first Nigerian celebrity to star in her own reality show.