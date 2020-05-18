Aide to the Sports Minister, Kofi Asare Brako, has said former coach of the Black Stars, James Kwasi Appiah, does not need his five months salary arrears to survive.

Appiah has threatened to drag the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to FIFA over his five months salary arrears.

The GFA through its communication director, Henry Asante Twum, said the country’s football governing body was not responsible of paying national team coaches.

However, the Sports Ministry has pledged they will settle the $185,000 arrears.

READ ALSO

According to Mr Brako, Appiah, 61, has enough money to spend and must give the Ministry time to pay the arrears.

Kofi Asare Brako

“Kwasi Appiah is not hungry, he is a big man, he has enough money, we have paid him over 27 months salaries, plus signing on fee of $250,000,” he told Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

Appiah was given a two-year contract in 2017, and further extended till December 2019, but the Ghana FA failed to new his contract expiration.