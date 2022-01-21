A US-based Ghanaian lawyer and scholar, Prof. Stephen Kwaku Asare, has bemoaned the lack of implementation of rules and regulations in the country in the latest incident of an explosion at Bogoso, Thursday, January 20, 2021.



In a post on his social media timeline, Kwaku Azar as known popularly mentioned that the country has promulgated laws that could have prevented the unfortunate occurrence.



He lamented the nonchalant behaviour of lack of enforcement of the rules and regulations by those trusted with the responsibility to do so.

The country was thrown into a state of shock as the news went rife of an explosion that has nearly flattened the entire township of Bogoso.



According to the police, the huge explosion occurred in the afternoon at Apiate between Bogoso and Bawdie in the Western Region.



In a subsequent notice, the police detailed that, “preliminary investigation has established that a mining explosive vehicle moving from Tarkwa to Chirano mines collided with a motorcycle resulting in the explosion.”



The unfortunate incident has left many dead and others critically injured.









