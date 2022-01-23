The Police Service has disclosed that the two motorists who were involved in the accident at Apiate near Bogoso, that resulted in the explosion, are currently in good health.

Speaking on JoyNews’ The Pulse on Friday, ACP Kwesi Ofori, said the driver of the truck is doing well while the motor rider is responding to treatment at a medical facility.

“Let me use this opportunity to also state that the truck driver is in good health. The gentleman who was on the motorbike is also responding to treatment,” he stated.

The disastrous accident at Apiate involved a DAF vehicle with registration number WR 2252-18 transporting explosives from Tarkwa to Chirano Gold Mines and a motorcycle.

The Police stated that the rider of the motorcycle from the opposite direction, collided with the vehicle on Thursday.

According to the Police, due to the impact of the crash, the motorcycle caught fire and ignited the explosives on the DAF van. The DAF vehicle, thus, burst into flames.