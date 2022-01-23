Some celebrities have taken to social media to commiserate with families of the victims of the Apiate explosion, which occurred on January 20.

Thursday’s incident occurred when a truck conveying mining explosives collided with a motorcycle and a third vehicle close to an electricity transformer.

As a result, the town was reduced to rubble in the blast, killing some inhabitants and injuring many.

So far, over 500 homes have been affected by the blast and 17 people were confirmed dead by the Information Ministry, with about 59 injured as of Thursday.

But updates coming from the region indicate that the casualties could increase.

Reacting to the updates, musician Fuse ODG, who called the incident devastating, sent love and prayers to the affected families.

“I hope measures are put in place to avoid this from happening again,” he wrote.

Sending love and prayers to the people of Bogoso (Ghana) and to anyone affected by this explosion…such a devastating incident for our people. I hope measures are put in place to avoid this from happening again 🙏🏿🇬🇭 — Fuse ODG (@FuseODG) January 20, 2022

Also reacting to the explosion was rapper Sarkodie, who prayed to God to heal the families of the deceased.

God heal the families of the lost souls ( may their souls RIP ) and the people of Bogoso #Bogosoexplosion — Sarkodie (@sarkodie) January 21, 2022

Read other reactions below:

my deepest sympathies to the people of Apiatse- Bogosu 🌹🙏🏾



May the Spirit of God bring you comfort and ease your pain 😭🙏🏾💫#disaster #disasterrelief #sadday pic.twitter.com/rd8j8hzLig — AbeikuAggreySantana (@AbeikuSantana) January 21, 2022

Sad scenes. My God 💔 — Lord KiDi (@KiDiMusic) January 20, 2022

Sending my love and healing to the people of Apiate (Bogoso) in Ghana. I love you all and may God strengthen you ❤️ — Song Bird (@Gyakie_) January 20, 2022

My heart goes out to all the fam in bogoso 🙏🏾💔 stay strong — Kofi Jamar (@KofiJamar) January 21, 2022

Omg 😳 Bogoso !



So gut wrenching 🥺 — miss forson (@lydiaforson) January 20, 2022

Our thoughts go to the families of the victims the Apiate (Bogoso) explosion, to whom we express our deep condolences, and to the people wounded, to whom we send our best wishes of a swift recovery. pic.twitter.com/zHsDOMPjeT — Rightify Ghana (@RightifyGhana) January 20, 2022

Wishing you strength for today and hope for tomorrow my people 🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊 pic.twitter.com/ZeRKgGKdiz — Peter (@fameyeworldwide) January 21, 2022

Mercy Lord 🙏🏾.. sad!! God comfort the families of Bogoso gas explosion 💔💔.. May the injured recover speedily and the dead rest well 🕊🕊🕊 #Bogosoexplosion — H.E Prince David Osei (@PrinceDavidOsei) January 21, 2022

Meanwhile, Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has assured that measures are being put in place to construct temporary housing facilities for all displaced residents of Bogoso-Apiate.

He says the government has engaged the State Housing Corporation and mining companies to provide an instant haven for the stranded community members in the coming days.

Dr Bawumia said this when he led a government delegation to ascertain the state of affairs in the community after a vehicle carrying mining explosives exploded and reduced the whole settlement to ground zero.